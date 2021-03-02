CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad from today

With petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing, the common man has suffered another blow as the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is used in vehicles, and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), which is used for domestic cooking, were hiked on Tuesday.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the city gas distributor in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) has hiked the CNG gas by 70 paise per kg and PNG prices by 91 paise per standard cu mtr in Delhi “with effect from 6 am on March 2, 2021.”
With this price revision, the price of CNG in Delhi has now gone up to Rs 43.40 per kg. At the same time, CNG has reached Rs 49.08 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
Alongside, IGL has also increased the prices of PNG in Delhi-NCR by 91 paise. The new price of piped cooking gas in Delhi is 28.41 Rs per standard cu mtr, while in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, it is 28.36 Rs per standard cu mtr.
In Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, the revised CNG price would be Rs 60.50 per kg while CNG price in Muzzafarnagar, Shamli would be Rs 57.25 per kg, the city gas distribution company said.
In Rewari and Karnal, the applicable price of domestic PNG (piped natural gas) would now be Rs 28.46 per scm (standard cu mtr), which has also been increased by 91 paise per scm. The revised PNG price in Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Meerut would be Rs 32.67 per scm, Indraprastha Gas said.