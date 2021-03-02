CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad from today

With petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing, the common man has suffered another blow as the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is used in vehicles, and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), which is used for domestic cooking, were hiked on Tuesday.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the city gas distributor in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) has hiked the CNG gas by 70 paise per kg and PNG prices by 91 paise per standard cu mtr in Delhi “with effect from 6 am on March 2, 2021.”