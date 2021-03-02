Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for third day in a row

Oil marketing companies on Tuesday kept retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the third consecutive day.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre-mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

Since fuel prices are benchmarked to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate, pump prices can be expected to remain northbound over the next few days even if crude price stabilises.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

(With inputs from Agencies)