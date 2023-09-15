Closing Bell: Sensex Ends The Week At 67,838.63, Nifty Above 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,431.93, Nifty Above 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 319.63 points or 0.47 percent, closed at 67,838.63. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 89.25 points or 0.44 percent, to end the day at 20,192.35.

Nifty Bank gained 156 points or 0.34 percent at 46,156.85.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Motors were among the top gainers. Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Titan, IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Grasim were among the major gainers and BPCL, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets on Friday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,753.39, up by 234.39 points and Nifty was at 20,173.15, up by 70.05 points hitting fresh record peaks in early trade.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)