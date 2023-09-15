Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 67,753.39, Nifty Above 20,000 | File

The markets on Friday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,753.39, up by 234.39 points and Nifty was at 20,173.15, up by 70.05 points hitting fresh record peaks in early trade.

From the Sensex pack, JSW, M&M, Tata Steel, Wipro, HCL Tech were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas NTPC, Kotak BAnk, Bharti Airtel, Titan were among the losers.

Market on Thursday

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 74.18 points or 0.11 percent, closed at 67,541.17. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 32.55 points or 0.16 percent, to end the day at a fresh lifetime high 20,102.55.

Nifty Bank gained 77.35 points or 0.17 percent at 45,986.80.

Global markets

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed with gains, and Arm Holdings saw a significant surge during its stock market debut. The S&P 500 increased by 0.84%, reaching a closing level of 4,505.17 points.

Asian markets were trading higher ahead of key economic data out of China, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up by 418.58 points at 33,586.68, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 111.14 points at 18,159.06 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading at 20,229, up by 11.50 percent. The South Korea's KOSPI was up by 26.63 points at 2,599.52.

Oil prices

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.95 per cent higher at USD 94.59 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Friday opened flat at 83.05 per dollar.

