Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,541.17, Nifty Above 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,431.93, Nifty Above 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended the day on a flat note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 74.18 points or 0.11 percent, closed at 67,541.17. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 32.55 points or 0.16 percent, to end the day at a fresh lifetime high 20,102.55.

Nifty Bank gained 77.35 points or 0.17 percent at 45,986.80.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Power Grid were among the top gainers. Kotak Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC BAnk, Titan, BAjaj Finserv were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, UPL, Hindalco, ONGC, M&M, Divis Lab were among the major gainers and Asian Paint, Coal India, Britannia, LTI Mindtree, Tata Consumer Products were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,627.03, up by 160.04 points and Nifty was at 20,119.40, up by 49.40 points.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee closed at 83.03 against US dollar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)