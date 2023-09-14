Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex at 67,627.03, Nifty Above 20,000 | File

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,627.03, up by 160.04 points and Nifty was at 20,119.40, up by 49.40 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Motors, M&M, LT were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Titan were among the losers.

The Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) data will be released today and there will also be the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services and Samhi Hotels.

Markets on Wednesday

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 210.80 points or 0.31 percent, closed at 67,431.93. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 70.25 points or 0.35 percent, to end the day at 20,063.45.

Nifty Bank gained 403 points or 0.89 percent at 45,914.35.

The BSE midcap index gained 62.38 points to close at 32,147.31 and the smallcap rose 314.04 points to end the day at 314.04.

Global markets

US stock indices closed with a mixed performance as investors processed a notable increase in consumer price inflation during August. Nevertheless, the probability of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates decreased as data indicated a drop in core inflation. In August, US inflation marked its second consecutive monthly rise, reaching 3.7 percent year-on-year, up from July's 3.2 percent, mainly driven by a 10.6 percent spike in retail gasoline prices.

Asian markets were uniformly trading higher, despite the inflation rate in the United States. Japan's Nikkei 225 registered a gain of 345.20 points at33,051.72, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 136.58 points at 18,145.80 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading at 20,179, up by by 33 percent. South Korea's KOSPI rose 21.29 points at 2,555.99.

Oil Prices

On Thursday, oil prices saw a slight uptick following a minor dip in the previous session. The international benchmark Brent futures increased by 17 cents to reach US dollar 92.05 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) experienced a 19-cent rise, reaching US dollar 88.71.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Thursday opened flat at 82.97 per dollar againts Wednesday's close of 82.99 per dollar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)