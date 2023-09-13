Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,431.93, Nifty Above 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 210.80 points or 0.31 percent, closed at 67,431.93. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 70.25 points or 0.35 percent, to end the day at 20,063.45.

Nifty Bank gained 403 points or 0.89 percent at 45,914.35.

The BSE midcap index gained 62.38 points to close at 32,147.31 and the smallcap rose 314.04 points to end the day at 314.04.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank,SBI were among the top gainers. Infosys, Maruti, ICICI BAnk, TCS, HCL Tech were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Grasim, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company were among the major gainers and HDFC Life, M&M, Adani Ports, LT, Cipla were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 67,165.21, down by 55.92 points and Nifty was at 19,979.25, down by 13.95 points.

Rupee

Rupee depreciated by 3 paise to close at 82.98 (provisional) against US dollar.