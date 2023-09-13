Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex at 67,165.21, Nifty Below 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 67,165.21, down by 55.92 points and Nifty was at 19,979.25, down by 13.95 points.

From the Sensex pack, HCLTech, Power Grid, NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas JSW Steel, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

The RR Kabel IPO will open for subscription today, and shares of Saroja Pharma Industries, Basilic Fly Studio, and Pramara Promotions will be listed on NSE SME.

Markets on Tuesday

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 94.05 points or 0.14 percent to end the day at 67,221.13. The NSE Nifty went down by 3.15 points or 0.016 percent to end at the day at 19,993.20.

The Nifty Bank fell by 59.35 points or 0.13 percent to 45,511.35.

The Midcap Index slipped to 1,274 points to 40,170 and Small Cap fell 1,550.66 points to 36,982.74.

Global markets

Stocks on Wall Street closed with losses on Tuesday, primarily due to a significant drop of over 13 percent in Oracle's shares.

The S&P 500 closed the session at 4,461.91 points, marking a 0.57 percent decrease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,645.99 points, registering a marginal 0.05 percent decline.

Asian markets were trading mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 registering a decline of 66.69 points at 32,709.68, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by 74.58 points at 18,100.47 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading at 20,057.50, down by 16 percent. However, South Korea's KOSPI fell 2.64 points at 2,533.94.

Oil Prices

The global benchmark for Brent futures increased by 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, reaching $92.14 per barrel. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, to reach $88.98 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened flat at 82.93 per dollar againts Tuesday's close of 82.92 per dollar.

