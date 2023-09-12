 Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000

From the Sensex pack, TCS, LT, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Titan were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a flat note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 94.05 points or 0.14 percent to end the day at 67,221.13. The NSE Nifty went down by 3.15 points or 0.016 percent to end at the day at 19,993.20.

The Nifty Bank fell by 59.35 points or 0.13 percent to 45,511.35.

The Midcap Index slipped to 1,274 points to 40,170 and Small Cap fell 1,550.66 points to 36,982.74.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, LT, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Titan were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, TCS, Larsen, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank were among the major gainers and BPCL, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Coal India, Adani Enterprisis were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,434.09, up by 307.01 points and Nifty was at 20,078.15 with a gain of 81.80 points.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rises 11 paise to close at 82.92 (provisional) against US dollar.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 67,434.09, Nifty Above 20,000
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIP Industries Allotts 20,891 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

VIP Industries Allotts 20,891 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

LIC Reduces Stake In Dr Reddy's Laboratories From 9.68% To 7.63%

LIC Reduces Stake In Dr Reddy's Laboratories From 9.68% To 7.63%

Indorama Ventures To Invest $150 Million In Three PET Recycle Plants In India

Indorama Ventures To Invest $150 Million In Three PET Recycle Plants In India

Infosys Collaborates With STARK Group To Power Its Digital Transformation By Leveraging Infosys...

Infosys Collaborates With STARK Group To Power Its Digital Transformation By Leveraging Infosys...

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000