Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a flat note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 94.05 points or 0.14 percent to end the day at 67,221.13. The NSE Nifty went down by 3.15 points or 0.016 percent to end at the day at 19,993.20.

The Nifty Bank fell by 59.35 points or 0.13 percent to 45,511.35.

The Midcap Index slipped to 1,274 points to 40,170 and Small Cap fell 1,550.66 points to 36,982.74.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, LT, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Titan were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, TCS, Larsen, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank were among the major gainers and BPCL, Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Coal India, Adani Enterprisis were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,434.09, up by 307.01 points and Nifty was at 20,078.15 with a gain of 81.80 points.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rises 11 paise to close at 82.92 (provisional) against US dollar.