 Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPremier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW

Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW

Premier Energies announced an ₹11,000 crore expansion to boost annual solar cell manufacturing from 3.2 GW to 10.6 GW and module capacity from 5.1 GW to 11.1 GW, with new facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company aims to backward integrate into ingots and wafers, funded by IPO proceeds (₹1,300 crore), IREDA debt (₹2,200 crore), and internal accruals.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Renewable energy player Premier Energies is looking to more than double its annual cell and module manufacturing capacity to 10.6 gigawatt and 11.1 gigawatt, respectively, as part of its Rs 11,000-crore expansion plan, to meet domestic demand, a company official said. The company is also looking to enter into the manufacturing of ingots and wafers to become one of the largest integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers globally, Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Premier Energies, told PTI in an interaction.

He said the company at present manufactures 3.2-gigawatt (GW) cells and 5.1 GW modules annually from four units situated near Hyderabad in Telangana. When asked if the company is keen to expand its manufacturing capabilities, he replied in affirmative. "Yes, we have a substantial expansion plan of Rs 11,000 crore. We would be adding 7.4 GW of cell in Andhra Pradesh and 6 GW of module capacity in Telangana," Rustagi replied.

Read Also
Premier Energies Bags ₹2,307 Crore Solar Orders In Q3
article-image

On the rationale behind the move, he said the decision to expand capacities has been taken as a major part of the company's existing cell capacity, which is approved under the government's ALMM framework. The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) is an initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) that supports India's 'Make in India' vision by promoting local manufacturing, reducing import dependency, and generating new employment.

Sharing a breakup of the funding sources, Rustagi said the company had raised Rs 1,300 crore in its IPO last year. Another Rs 2,200 crore has been tied up through debt from state-owned IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency), and the balance will be funded by internal accruals.

FPJ Shorts
Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW
Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW
JAC Class 9 2026 Registration Window Closes Today At jacexamportal.in; Late Fee To Apply From January 13
JAC Class 9 2026 Registration Window Closes Today At jacexamportal.in; Late Fee To Apply From January 13
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Constraint
'I Don’t Need International Law': US President Donald Trump Asserts Personal Morality Is His Only Constraint
NSE IPO Buzz Lifts Market Mood, BSE Shares Jump 4.5% As Investors Track Next Big Listing
NSE IPO Buzz Lifts Market Mood, BSE Shares Jump 4.5% As Investors Track Next Big Listing
Read Also
Homegrown Premier Energies Secures Multiple Solar Contracts Worth ₹177 Crore In Republic Of Benin,...
article-image

The CBO said, "It (expansion plan) is based on growing demand. The demand for our modules is growing in India and abroad. We have an order book of Rs 13,000 crore in the domestic market itself. We are booked for the next one year." Besides, the company has also been exporting cells to the US market in the past, he said.

In reply to questions related to backward integration, Rustagi said the company is also looking to enter into ingots and wafers to become one of the largest integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers outside of China. A solar panel is made of modules, which include cells. The cell manufacturing needs ingots, which requires wafer. The investment related to ingots and wafers is designed to make the company's operations more resilient and is in line with the government's intent to make India self-sufficient in solar manufacturing, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW

Premier Energies Plans ₹11,000 Crore Expansion To Double Solar Cell & Module Capacity To 11.1 GW

NSE IPO Buzz Lifts Market Mood, BSE Shares Jump 4.5% As Investors Track Next Big Listing

NSE IPO Buzz Lifts Market Mood, BSE Shares Jump 4.5% As Investors Track Next Big Listing

Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key...

Gold & Silver To Sustain Bullish Momentum Next Week On Geopolitical Tensions, US Tariff Case & Key...

Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI...

Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI...

Adani Group To Pour ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Kutch, Plans Full 37 GW Khavda Renewable Capacity By 2030

Adani Group To Pour ₹1.5 Lakh Crore In Kutch, Plans Full 37 GW Khavda Renewable Capacity By 2030