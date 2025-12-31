 Premier Energies Bags ₹2,307 Crore Solar Orders In Q3
Premier Energies secured cell and module supply contracts worth over Rs 2,307 crore in the December 2025 quarter from leading domestic clients, including Independent Power Producers. Execution is planned for FY27-28, bolstering revenue visibility and supporting capacity expansion to 10.6 GW cells and 11.1 GW modules by September 2026, aligning with India's renewable energy push.

New Delhi: Premier Energies on Wednesday said it has received cell and module supply orders worth over Rs 2,300 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The contracts have been awarded by a mix of leading domestic clients, including prominent Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the company said in exchange filing. The company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2307.30 crores during the third quarter of FY26. The execution of these orders is scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

These orders provide sustained revenue visibility and support the company's ongoing capacity expansion plans, which aim to reach 10.6 GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW of solar module capacity by September 2026.

Commenting on the development, Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director & CEO, Premier Energies Ltd, said: "As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale while strengthening our backward integration and integrated manufacturing platform." Hyderabad-based Premier Energies is also entering into allied areas like ingots and wafers, battery storage and solar inverters, with an aim to become one of the world's largest fully leading integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers. 

