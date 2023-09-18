 Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,596.84, Nifty Below 20,200
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Titan, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers. HCL Tech, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,596.84, Nifty Below 20,200 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 241.79 points or 0.36 percent to end the day at 67,596.84. The NSE Nifty went down by 59.05 points or 0.29 percent to end at the day at 20,133.30.

The Nifty Bank fell by 251.65 points or 0.54 percent to 45,979.85.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Titan, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers. HCL Tech, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Power Grid, Titan, HDFC Life, M&M, BPCL were among the major gainers and Hindalco, HDFC Bank, Adani ports, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets on Monday morning opened lower with Sensex at 67,665.58, down by 173.05 points and Nifty was at 20,127.30, down by 65.05 points.

Rupee

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at all-time low of 83.27 (provisional) against US dollar

