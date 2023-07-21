Closing Bell: Markets End Week Lower; Sensex At 66,825.23, Nifty At 19,779.85 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets end lower on Friday after hitting record highs through the week. Sensex closed at 66,825.23, down by 746.67 points and Nifty ended the week at 19,779.85, down by 199.30 points.

L&T, NTPC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Kotak Bank were amongst the gainers whereas Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCLTech, Wipro and TCS were amongst the laggards.

IT stocks were the worst hit on Friday.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended the day with marginal changes. Nifty Banks on Friday hit record high before falling close to 111.70 points.

While L&T hit record high today, Reliance shares slip 3 per cent before earnings.

