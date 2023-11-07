Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 64,942.40, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The market on Tuesday ended on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 16.29 points or 0.03 per cent, to close at 64,942.40. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to end the day at 19,406.70.

Nifty Bank gained 118.50 points or 0.27 per cent at 43,737.90.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and SBI were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finance, M&M, Reliance, JSW Steel, and ITC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, BPCL, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Dr Reddy Laboratories, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers, whereas Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Coal India, and JSW Steel were among the losers.

Market on Wednesday morning

The markets opened lower on Tuesday with Sensex at 64,926.30, down by 32.39 points and Nifty was at 19,388.35 down by 40.80 points.Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 43,471.20, up by 148.20 or 0.34 per cent.