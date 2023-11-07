Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Red Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 64,926.30, Nifty Above 19,300 | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Tuesday with Sensex at 64,926.30, down by 32.39 points and Nifty was at 19,388.35 down by 40.80 points.

From sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaja Finance, Asian Paints, and Maruti were the major gainer in the morning session whereas Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 43,471.20, up by 148.20 or 0.34 per cent.

Shree Cement, Hawkins, Alembic Pharma, PowerGrid, Alkem Laboratories, Avanti, Vinati Organics, IdeaForge Technologies, Jyothy Labs, Zydus, Apollo Tyres, Devyani, KIMS Hospital, Prestige Estates, UNO Minda, Skipper to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices on Monday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent, to close at 64,958.69. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 183.05 points or 0.95 per cent to end the day at 19,413.65. Nifty Bank gained 319.95 points or 0.74 per cent at 43,638.20.

Global markets

On Monday, the US stock market closed with a positive outlook, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 34.54 points, or 0.10%, reaching 34,095.86. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 7.64 points, or 0.18%, closing at 4,365.98, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 40.50 points, or 0.30%, to settle at 13,518.78.

On Tuesday, Asian markets were trading lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling by 283.75 points to reach 32,424.73, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining by 146.60 points and reaching 17,819.99, while South Korea's KOSPI was down by 55.19 points, reaching 2,447.18, and Gifty Nifty stood at 19,459.50, with an 8-point decrease.

Oil prices

Oil prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. Brent crude futures saw a decline of 23 cents, equivalent to 0.3%, with prices reaching $84.95 per barrel as of 0127 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $80.59 per barrel, down by 23 cents or 0.3%.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Monday morning at 83.23 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.21.

