 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,958.69, Nifty Above 19,400
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Monday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 594.91 points or 0.92 per cent, to close at 64,958.69. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 183.05 points or 0.95 per cent to end the day at 19,413.65.

Nifty Bank gained 319.95 points or 0.74 per cent at 43,638.20.

From the Sensex pack, LT, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and PowerGrid were among the top gainers. SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, and Titan were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Divis Lab, Eicher Motor, Herp MotoCorp, Axis Bank and LT were among the gainers, whereas SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, Tata Motors, and Titan were amongst the losers.

Markets on Monday Morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 64,791.41 , up by 427.63 points and Nifty was at 19,316.05 with a jump of 85.45 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,489.45, up by 171.20 or 0.40 per cent.

article-image

