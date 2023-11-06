Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 64,791.41, Nifty Above 19,300

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex Above 64,000, Nifty At 19,116.90 | File

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 64,791.41 , up by 427.63 points and Nifty was at 19,316.05 with a jump of 85.45 points.

From sensex pack, LT, JSW steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, and ICICI Bank were the major gainer in the morning session.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,489.45, up by 171.20 or 0.40 per cent.

Man Infraconstruction, Bikaji, Exide, Emami, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Navneet Education, Raidico Khaitan, AIA Engineers, Varun Beverages, Vmart, Adani Energy, Bharat Forge, Sun Pharma Advanced, to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 282.88 points or 0.44 per cent, to close at 64,363.78. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 89.75 points or 0.47 per cent to end the day at 19,223. Nifty Bank gained 296.10 points or 0.69 per cent at 43,313.30

Global markets

On Friday, the US stock market ended on a positive note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by 222.24 points, or 0.66%, to reach 34,061.32. The S&P 500 also saw gains, rising by 40.56 points, or 0.94%, closing at 4,358.34, while the Nasdaq Composite added 184.09 points, or 1.38%, reaching 13,478.28.

Asian markets trade higher on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 794.97 points to reach 32,744.86, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 290.50 points, reaching at 17,954.62, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 89.81 points to reach 2,458.15 and Gifty Nifty at 19,449, up by 185.50 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices inched higher on Monday, with Brent crude futures gaining 41 cents, or 0.5%, to reach $85.30 per barrel by 0000 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rising by 54 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.05 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened 16 paisa higher on Monday morning at 83.13 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.29.

