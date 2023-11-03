 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,363.78, Nifty Above 19,000
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tech mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,363.78, Nifty Above 19,000 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 282.88 points or 0.44 per cent, to close at 64,363.78. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 89.75 points or 0.47 per cent to end the day at 19,223.

Nifty Bank gained 296.10 points or 0.69 per cent at 43,313.30.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tech mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Titan, and LTIM were among the gainers, whereas Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy's Laboratory, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were amongst the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 64,444.90, up by 364 points and Nifty was at 19,240.85 with a jump of 107.60 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,302.05, up by 284.85or 0.66 per cent.

