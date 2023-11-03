Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 64,444.90, Nifty Above 19,000 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 64,444.90, up by 364 points and Nifty was at 19,240.85 with a jump of 107.60 points. From sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were the major gainer in the morning session whereas Power Grid and NTPC were amongst the losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,302.05, up by 284.85or 0.66 per cent.

Titan company, InterGlobe Aviation, Zomato, AB Capital, Bharat dynamics, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Escorts kubota, IDFC, Indigo Paints, JSW Infrastructure, MRF, Thermax, UCO Bank, Whirpool of India to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Thursday

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent, to close at 64,080.90. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 156.80 points or 0.83 per cent to end the day at 19,145.95. Nifty Bank gained 334.70 points or 0.78 per cent at 43,035.65.

Global markets

The US market on Thursday closed with positive results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 564.5 points, equivalent to a 1.7% rise, reaching 33,839.08. The S&P 500 advanced by 79.92 points, or 1.89%, closing at 4,317.78, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a gain of 232.72 points, or 1.78%, closing at 13,294.19.

Asian markets trade higher on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 348.24 points to reach 31,949.89, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 189.69 points, reaching at 17,420.28, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 23.50 points to reach 2,366.62 and Gifty Nifty at 19,353, down by 7 points.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Friday morning at 83.31 per dollar against Thursday's close of 83.24.

