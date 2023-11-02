 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 64,080.90, Nifty Above 19,000
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent, to close at 64,080.90. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 156.80 points or 0.83 per cent to end the day at 19,145.95.

Nifty Bank gained 334.70 points or 0.78 per cent at 43,035.65.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and Infosys were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Britannia, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospital, and UPL were among the gainers, whereas Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and HDFC Life were amongst the losers.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 64,033.40, up by 442.07 points and Nifty was at 19,116.90 with a jump of 127.75 points.

