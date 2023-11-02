Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex Above 64,000, Nifty At 19,116.90 | File

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 64,033.40, up by 442.07 points and Nifty was at 19,116.90 with a jump of 127.75 points. From sensex pack, LT, M&M, Infosys, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank were the major gainer in the morning session whereas Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra were amongst the losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,105.80, up by 404.85 or 0.95 per cent.

Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Dabur India, Berger Paints, Bombay Dyeing, Cholamandalam Investments, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Indian Energy Exchange, JK Lakshmi Cements, Minda Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Suzlon Energy to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Wednesday

On Wednesday, sensex ended the day at 63,591.33 down by 283.60 points and Nifty fell 87.65 points at 18,991.95. The Nifty Bank fell by 109.95 points or 0.45 percent to 42,736.

Global markets

The US market on Wednesday closed with positive results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 105.05 points, representing a 0.32% increase, reaching a level of 33,157.92. The S&P 500 saw a gain of 21.24 points, equivalent to a 0.51% rise, reaching a value of 4,215.04. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite registered an increase of 95.61 points, or 0.74%, reaching a level of 12,946.84.

Asian markets trade higher on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 384.49 points to reach 31,986.14, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 291.03 points, closing at 17,392.81, and South Korea's KOSPI gained 46.86 points to reach 2,348.42.

Oil prices

Oil slipped to three-week low with Brent futures experienced a decline, dropping 39 cents, or 0.5%, to reach $84.63 per barrel by 1813 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a decrease of 66 cents, equivalent to a 0.8% fall, reaching $80.36.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Thursday morning at 83.21 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 83.29.

