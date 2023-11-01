 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,591.33, Nifty Below 19,000
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,591.33, Nifty Below 19,000

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finsev, SBI, Reliance and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Maruti, JSW Steel, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex ended the day at 63,591.33 down by 283.60 points and Nifty fell 87.65 points at 18,991.95.

The Nifty Bank fell by 109.95 points or 0.45 percent to 42,736.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finsev, SBI, Reliance and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Maruti, JSW Steel, and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer were among the major gainers, whereasAdani Enterprises, SBI Life, Coal India, Asian Paint, and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Market on Wednesday morning

The markets opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex at 63,829.87, down by 45.06 points and Nifty was at 19,039.90 with a fall of 39.70 points.

article-image
