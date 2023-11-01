Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Red Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex Below 63,900, Nifty At 19,039.90 | Representative Image

The markets opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex at 63,829.87, down by 45.06 points and Nifty was at 19,039.90 with a fall of 39.70 points.

UltraTech Cement, M&M, NPTC, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Nestle India and Axis Bank were amongst the losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was at 42,845.95, down by 193.20or 0.45 per cent.

Major companies like HeroMoto Corp, LIC Housing, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cement, Adani Wilmar, and Britannia to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Tuesday

Sensex ended the day at 63,874.93 down by 237.72 points and Nifty fell 61.30 points at 19,079.60. The Nifty Bank fell by 193.20 points or 0.45 percent to 42,845.95.

Global Markets

The US stock markets on Tuesday closed with gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 123.91 points, equivalent to a 0.38 percent rise, reaching 33,052.87. The S&P 500 also recorded gains, with an increase of 26.98 points, or 0.65 percent, bringing it to 4,193.8. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite displayed a rise of 61.76 points, or 0.48 percent, closing at 12,851.24.

Asian markets on Wednesday opened higher with Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 562.04 points, reaching a level of 31,420.89. Hong Kong's Hang Seng showed a slight gain of 3.78 points, closing at 17,116.26, and South Korea's KOSPI advanced by 11.64 points to settle at 2,289.63.

Oil prices

During early Asian trading on Wednesday, there was a modest uptick in oil prices. Specifically, Brent January crude futures increased by 36 cents, equivalent to a 0.4 percent rise, reaching US dollar 85.38 per barrel as of 0040 GMT, following a decline of US dollar 1.33 on Tuesday. Additionally, Brent December futures concluded 4 cents lower at US dollar 87.41 per barrel when the contract expired on Tuesday.

In the case of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, they experienced a gain of 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, settling at US dollar 81.30 per barrel after a previous session loss of US dollar 1.29.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Wednesday morning at 83.27 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 83.25.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)