 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,874.93, Nifty Below 19,200
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,874.93, Nifty Below 19,200 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex ended the day at 63,874.93 down by 237.72 points and Nifty fell 61.30 points at 19,079.60.

The Nifty Bank fell by 193.20 points or 0.45 percent to 42,845.95.

From the Nifty 50 pack, SBI Life, TItan, HDFC Life, Kotak Bank, and Asian Paint were among the major gainers, whereas M&M, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motor, LTIM, and ONGC were among the losers.

Market on Tuesday Morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 64,295, up by 182.20 points and Nifty was at 19,189 with a jump of 48.10 points.

