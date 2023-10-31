Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex Above 64,200, Nifty At 19,189 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 64,295, up by 182.20 points and Nifty was at 19,189 with a jump of 48.10 points. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Bharti Airtel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Titan and UltraTech Cement were amongst the losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 43,184.10, up by 144.90 or 0.34 per cent.

L&T, Airtel, Tata Consumer Products, GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas, Birlasoft, CARE Ratings, DCB Bank, Max Financial Services, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Steel & Power, Mankind Pharma, VIP Industries and RITES to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Monday

The markets on Monday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 329.85 points to close at 64,112.65. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, rose by 93.65 points to end the day at 19,140.90.

Nifty Bank gained 257.15 points or 0.60 per cent at 43,039.15.

Global markets

US markets gained over 1 per cent on Monday after the step fall in the last session. The Dow Jones Industrial average added 511.37 points to end the day at 32,928.96 and the S&P 500 rose 49.45 points at 4,166.82 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 146.47 points at 12,789.48.

All the three indexes in the last week lost over 2 per cent with the S&P 500 index closing 10.28 per cent below its July 31 closing high.

The Asian stock markets were trading relatively lower on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 76.83 points at 30,620.13, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 204.44 points at 17,201.92, South Korea's KOSPI lost 13.53 points and was flat at 2,297.02 and Gift Nifty slipped 9 points at 19,216.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Tuesday with the rising fear that the Israel-Hamas war could disrupt the supply from the middle east region. Prices dropped 3 per cent with Brent crude under $90 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday morning at 82.25 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.25.

