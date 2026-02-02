 Fitch On FY27 Budget, India Keeps Focus On Growth While Protecting Macro Stability
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFitch On FY27 Budget, India Keeps Focus On Growth While Protecting Macro Stability

Fitch On FY27 Budget, India Keeps Focus On Growth While Protecting Macro Stability

Fitch Ratings said India’s FY27 Budget prioritises macro stability and growth over strict fiscal tightening. With steady capital spending and only a small reduction in deficit, the agency expects India’s growth outlook to remain strong at around 6.4 percent.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Budget supports stability | Fitch Ratings File Photo |

Mumbai: Global rating agency Fitch Ratings said that India’s Union Budget for FY27 keeps a strong focus on maintaining overall economic stability. According to Fitch, the government has avoided making sharp cuts in spending or adopting very strict fiscal measures.

Instead, the Budget aims to balance growth and discipline, ensuring that the economy remains stable while still supporting development.

No aggressive fiscal tightening

Fitch noted that the fiscal deficit target for FY27 is only slightly lower than the FY26 level. This means the government is not rushing into aggressive cost-cutting.

FPJ Shorts
Fitch On FY27 Budget, India Keeps Focus On Growth While Protecting Macro Stability
Fitch On FY27 Budget, India Keeps Focus On Growth While Protecting Macro Stability
'Completely Agree With ICC...': BCCI Breaks Silence On Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK In T20 World Cup Row
'Completely Agree With ICC...': BCCI Breaks Silence On Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK In T20 World Cup Row
'Saali Mard Jaat, Tharki Buddhe...': Ashish Chanchlani Slammed For Mocking Italian Man In Viral Video, DELETES Clip
'Saali Mard Jaat, Tharki Buddhe...': Ashish Chanchlani Slammed For Mocking Italian Man In Viral Video, DELETES Clip
UGC NET 2025 Result Expected On February 4; Steps To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Explained
UGC NET 2025 Result Expected On February 4; Steps To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Explained

The agency said this shows the government prefers to support economic growth rather than pushing for fast and harsh fiscal consolidation, which could slow down the economy.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Budget Fails To Meet Government’s Pro-Farmer Intentions, Claims Bharatiya Kisan...
article-image

Capital spending remains steady

One of the key positives highlighted by Fitch is that capital expenditure, or spending on infrastructure and development projects, has been kept largely stable.

This continued public investment is expected to help sectors like infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and services, which depend heavily on government spending.

Growth outlook remains strong

Fitch expects India’s economic growth in FY27 to remain around 6.4 percent, supported mainly by steady government investment and stable policy direction.

The agency believes that public spending will continue to act as a strong driver for both short-term and medium-term economic growth.

Overall assessment

In simple terms, Fitch feels that the FY27 Budget sends a clear message. The government wants to maintain financial discipline, but not at the cost of slowing down growth.

By avoiding sharp tightening and continuing with infrastructure spending, the Budget aims to keep India’s growth story on track while protecting long-term economic stability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Jumps 37 Paise To 91.56 Vs USD, Crude Oil Retreat Helps Sentiment
Rupee Jumps 37 Paise To 91.56 Vs USD, Crude Oil Retreat Helps Sentiment
Markets Rebound 300 Points, Sensex Above 81,000 After Budget Shock
Markets Rebound 300 Points, Sensex Above 81,000 After Budget Shock
Senior Citizens Left Behind In Union Budget 2026–27 Announcements
Senior Citizens Left Behind In Union Budget 2026–27 Announcements
Union Budget 2026: Budget Push For MSMEs And Tax Reforms Welcomed
Union Budget 2026: Budget Push For MSMEs And Tax Reforms Welcomed
Union Budget 2026: Tax Tweaks On IPOs, STT And Buybacks Offer Market Push But Leave Common Man...
Union Budget 2026: Tax Tweaks On IPOs, STT And Buybacks Offer Market Push But Leave Common Man...