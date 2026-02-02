Fitch On FY27 Budget, India Keeps Focus On Growth While Protecting Macro Stability

Budget supports stability | Fitch Ratings File Photo |

Mumbai: Global rating agency Fitch Ratings said that India’s Union Budget for FY27 keeps a strong focus on maintaining overall economic stability. According to Fitch, the government has avoided making sharp cuts in spending or adopting very strict fiscal measures.

Instead, the Budget aims to balance growth and discipline, ensuring that the economy remains stable while still supporting development.

No aggressive fiscal tightening

Fitch noted that the fiscal deficit target for FY27 is only slightly lower than the FY26 level. This means the government is not rushing into aggressive cost-cutting.

The agency said this shows the government prefers to support economic growth rather than pushing for fast and harsh fiscal consolidation, which could slow down the economy.

Capital spending remains steady

One of the key positives highlighted by Fitch is that capital expenditure, or spending on infrastructure and development projects, has been kept largely stable.

This continued public investment is expected to help sectors like infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and services, which depend heavily on government spending.

Growth outlook remains strong

Fitch expects India’s economic growth in FY27 to remain around 6.4 percent, supported mainly by steady government investment and stable policy direction.

The agency believes that public spending will continue to act as a strong driver for both short-term and medium-term economic growth.

Overall assessment

In simple terms, Fitch feels that the FY27 Budget sends a clear message. The government wants to maintain financial discipline, but not at the cost of slowing down growth.

By avoiding sharp tightening and continuing with infrastructure spending, the Budget aims to keep India’s growth story on track while protecting long-term economic stability.