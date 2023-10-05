Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,631.57, Nifty Above 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 405.53 points or 0.62 per cent, to close at 65,631.57. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 108.20 points or 0.56 per cent to end the day at 19,544.30

Nifty Bank gained 241.85 points or 0.55 per cent at 44,205.90.

From the Sensex pack, LT, Titan, TCS, M&M, and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. PowerGrid, Nestle India, HCL Tech, NTPC, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, LT, Titan, M&M, and TCS were among the major gainers, whereas Adani enterprises, PowerGrid, Hindalco, Tata Consumer, Nestle India and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,571.78, up by 345.74 points and Nifty was at 19,520.10, up by 84 points.

