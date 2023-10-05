Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex At 65,571.78, Nifty Above 19,500 | File

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,571.78, up by 345.74 points and Nifty was at 19,520.10, up by 84 points.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, TCS, Tata Motors, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, And PowerGrid were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices on Wednesday ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,500. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 286.06 points or 0.44 percent to end the day at 65,226.04. The NSE Nifty went down by 79.65 points or 0.41 percent to end the day at 19,449.10. The Nifty Bank fell by 402.45 points or 0.91 percent to 43,996.60.

Global markets

The U.S. stocks on Wednesday ended on a higher note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 127.17 points, equivalent to a 0.39 percent rise, closing at 33,129.55. The S&P 500 saw an increase of 34.3 points, or 0.81 percent, closing at 4,263.75, while the Nasdaq Composite added 176.54 points, representing a 1.35 percent increase, and ended at 13,236.01.

On Thursday, Asian shares staged a recovery from 11-month low with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 268.93 points at 30,795.81 and South Korea's KOSPI gained 15.47 points at 2,421.16. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading flat at 19,496 up by 13 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 71.20 points at 17,267.04.

Oil prices

Oil prices made a slight upward movement in the early trade on Thursday. Brent crude oil futures increased by 11 cents, reaching US dollar 85.92 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) saw a 7-cent rise, bringing it to US dollar 84.29 per barrel at 0040 GMT.

Rupee

On Thursday, the Indian rupee opened flat at at 83.21 per dollar against its previous closing rate of 83.23 on Wednesday.

