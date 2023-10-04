Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,226.04, Nifty Below 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,500.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 286.06 points or 0.44 percent to end the day at 65,226.04. The NSE Nifty went down by 79.65 points or 0.41 percent to end the day at 19,449.10.

The Nifty Bank fell by 402.45 points or 0.91 percent to 43,996.60.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, and TCS were among the top gainers. Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Eicher Motor were among the major gainers, whereas Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC, IndusInd bank, Maruti were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets fell on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,093.27, down by 418.83 points and Nifty was at 19,407.40 with a loss of 121.35 points.