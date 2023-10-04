Opening Bell: Markets In Red Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,093.27, Nifty Below 19,500 | Representative Image

The markets fell on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,093.27, down by 418.83 points and Nifty was at 19,407.40 with a loss of 121.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruri, NTPC, and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,600.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 316.31 points or 0.48 percent to end the day at 65,512.10. The NSE Nifty went down by 116.15 points or 0.59 percent to end the day at 19,522.15.

The Nifty Bank fell by 197.05 points or 0.44 percent to 44,387.50.

Global markets

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended on a lower level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 430.97 points, representing a 1.29% decrease, closing at 33,002.38. The S&P 500 also experienced a loss of 58.94 points, a 1.37% decrease, settling at 4,229.45. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop of 248.31 points, marking a 1.87% decrease, and concluded at 13,059.47.

Asian stocks fell to a 11-month low on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 593.09 points at 30,644.85 and South Korea's KOSPI gained 54.55 points at 2,410.52. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading lower at 19,436 down by 14.50 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 147.70 points at 17,183.52.

Oil prices

In the early hours of Wednesday in Asia, the price of oil increased, driven by the tightening of global crude oil availability in anticipation of a gathering of OPEC+ ministers.

During this time, Brent crude oil futures advanced by 6 cents, reaching $90.98 per barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) also climbed by 11 cents to reach $89.34 per barrel.

Rupee

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee opened flat at at 83.22 per dollar against its previous closing rate of 83.20 on Tuesday.