 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and SBI were among the top gainers. Maruti, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600 | File photo

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,600.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 316.31 points or 0.48 percent to end the day at 65,512.10. The NSE Nifty went down by 116.15 points or 0.59 percent to end the day at 19,522.15.

The Nifty Bank fell by 197.05 points or 0.44 percent to 44,387.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and SBI were among the top gainers. Maruti, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and SBI were among the major gainers, whereas ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Lab were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets fell on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,622.27, down by 206.14 points and Nifty was at 19,543.15 with a loss of 95.15 points.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Red Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,622.27, Nifty Below 19,600
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Falls 15 Paise To Close At 83.21 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 15 Paise To Close At 83.21 Against US Dollar

Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 11 percent YoY In September 2023

Mahindra Finance Disbursement Rises By 11 percent YoY In September 2023

Lupin Launches Humrahi, Patient Support Program For Diabetes Management

Lupin Launches Humrahi, Patient Support Program For Diabetes Management

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600

Capri Global Capital Appoints Partha Chakraborti As Director - Finance and Accounts Of The Company

Capri Global Capital Appoints Partha Chakraborti As Director - Finance and Accounts Of The Company