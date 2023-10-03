Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 65,512.10, Nifty Below 19,600 | File photo

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,600.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 316.31 points or 0.48 percent to end the day at 65,512.10. The NSE Nifty went down by 116.15 points or 0.59 percent to end the day at 19,522.15.

The Nifty Bank fell by 197.05 points or 0.44 percent to 44,387.50.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and SBI were among the top gainers. Maruti, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Finance, LT, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and SBI were among the major gainers, whereas ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Lab were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets fell on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,622.27, down by 206.14 points and Nifty was at 19,543.15 with a loss of 95.15 points.

