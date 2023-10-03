Opening Bell: Markets In Red Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,622.27, Nifty Below 19,600 | Representative Image

The markets fell on Tuesday with Sensex at 65,622.27, down by 206.14 points and Nifty was at 19,543.15 with a loss of 95.15 points.

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Asian Paint, LT, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Maruti, Reliance, Kotak Bank, JSW Steel, and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent, to close at 65,828.41. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 113.50 points or 0.58 per cent to end the day at 19,637.05.

Nifty Bank gained 295.35 points or 0.67 per cent at 44,596.30.

Global markets

On Monday, the S&P 500 ended on a flat note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 74.15 points, equivalent to a 0.22 percent decrease, closing at 33,433.35. In contrast, the S&P 500 saw a marginal increase of 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, settling at 4,288.39. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite displayed growth by adding 88.45 points, which amounted to a 0.67 percent rise, closing at 13,307.77.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 435.82 points at 31,324.06 and South Korea's KOSPI gained 2.10 points at 2,465.07. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading lower at 19,573.50 down by 40 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 488.50 points at 17,321.16.

Oil prices

In early Asian trading on Tuesday, oil prices experienced a drop, having reached a three-week low in the previous session. This decline was attributed to the U.S. dollar strengthening and traders opting to book profits from the significant gains made in the last quarter.

Brent futures for December slipped by 34 cents to reach US Dollar 90.37 per barrel at 0002 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by 29 cents to settle at US Dollar 88.53 per barrel.

Rupee

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee started trading 17 paise lower at 83.21 per dollar, compared to its previous closing rate of 83.04 on Friday.

