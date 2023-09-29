Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,828.41, Nifty Above 19,600 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent, to close at 65,828.41. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 113.50 points or 0.58 per cent to end the day at 19,637.05.

Nifty Bank gained 295.35 points or 0.67 per cent at 44,596.30.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers. HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Titan, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack,Hindalco, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Reddy's laboratories, and Divis Lab were among the major gainers, whereas Adani enterprises, LTIM, Infosys, HCL Tech,and Nestle India were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets rose on Friday with Sensex at 65,701.62, up by 145.73 points and Nifty was at 19,593.40 with a gain of 69.85 points.

