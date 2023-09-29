Opening Bell: Markets Gain Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,701.62, Nifty Above 19,500 | File

The markets rose on Friday with Sensex at 65,701.62, up by 145.73 points and Nifty was at 19,593.40 with a gain of 69.85 points.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint, JSW Steel, LT, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Wipro, and Maruti were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 517.54 points or 0.78 percent to end the day at 65,601.15. The NSE Nifty went down by 165 points or 0.84 percent to end the day at 19,551.45.The Nifty Bank fell by 319.70 points or 0.72 percent to 44,268.60.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Thursday as investors consider treasury yields and the path of interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 116.07 points, equivalent to a 0.35 percent rise, reaching a level of 33,666.34. The S&P 500 also saw positive movement, adding 25.19 points or 0.59 percent to reach 4,299.70, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 108.43 points or 0.83 percent to settle at 13,201.28.

Oil prices

In the early hours of Friday, oil prices experienced a decline. The November futures for Brent crude, set to expire on Friday, experienced a decrease of 21 cents, bringing the price to US Dollar 95.17 per barrel. In the case of Brent December futures, they saw a decline of 10 cents, trading at US Dollar 93.00 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) dropped by 8 cents, reaching a price of US Dollar 91.63 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee started the day with a slight uptick, opening at 83.13 per dollar, compared to its previous closing rate of 83.18.

