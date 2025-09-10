Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 10th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened gap up by around 100 points and after the initial slip it started recovering but remained very choppy in a range of 80 points. It maintained a bullish undertone but attempts to break above the crucial 24900 resistance were met with supply exhaustion, leading to consolidation near the upper band of the day. It finally closed with gains of around 100 points and formed a small bodied candle on daily frame. It has started shifting its base higher from the last seven sessions. Now it has hold above 24800 zones for an up move towards 25000 then 25150 zones while supports can be seen at 24750 and 24600 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24800 then 24500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24900 then 25000 strike while Put writing is seen at 24800 then 24900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24300 to 25300 zones while an immediate range between 24600 to 25100 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a positive note and traded within a narrow band of 300 points throughout the session. The index rebounded from the support zone of 80900 and climbed towards 81200 but encountered profit booking near its 50 DEMA. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with long lower shadow, signalling support based buying yet a restricted upside. Despite the choppiness the index eventually ended with gains of nearly 310 points. Now if it manages to hold above 80900 zones, bounce could be seen towards 81300 then 81500 zones else weakness can be seen towards 80900 and 80600 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note near 54300 zones but remained consolidative in narrow range of 250 points between 54050 to 54300 zones for the entire trading session. It formed an Inside bar on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels but momentum is missing at higher zones. It has been hovering near its 10 DEMA but holding above 54000 zones. Now it has to hold above 54000 zones for an up move towards 54500 then 54750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 54000 then 53750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.27% at 24961 levels. Positive setup seen in Titagarh Rail, Amber Enterprise, Glenmark, Dr. Reddy, Mphasis, Adani Ports, Zydus Life, IDFC First Bank, Phoenix Mills and Muthoot Finance while weakness in Supreme Industries, Trent, HFCL, IGL, Torrent Power, Kalyan Jewellers, BDL, Jio Financial and Syngene.

RVNL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is taking multiple support near the Rs 300 level, making it a crucial zone for stability and favorable risk-reward positioning. The price has respected this support level several times in the past, strengthening its reliability. Additionally, the Super Trend indicator has turned positive, which signals a potential bullish reversal. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 300, the bias remains upward with scope for a recovery rally.

BUY RVNL CMP 332.40 SL 300.00 TGT 364.75

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 10th Sept 2025

Thermax:

The company has invested Rs 115 crore in First Energy Private Limited (FEPL), wholly owned subsidiary for the purpose of further investment in First Energy 10 Private Limited (FE10), wholly owned subsidiary of FEPL. FEPL is engaged in renewable energy. It is uniquely positioned to assist customers in their journey towards green energy and offers sustainable solutions, including solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid and storage batteries in the commercial and industrial segment.

Arvind Ltd:

Arvind Limited, in partnership with H&M Group and Deven Supercriticals, has commissioned India’s first supercritical CO₂ dyeing machine at its Ahmedabad facility. The patented SUPRAUNO® technology replaces water with supercritical CO₂, enabling up to 76% water, 67% energy, and 90% chemical savings, while sharply cutting effluent discharge compared to traditional dyeing methods.

Prostarm Info Systems:

The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) company namely ‘PROSTARM KARNATAKA BESS PRIVATE LIMITED’ a Special Purpose Vehicle (‘SPV’) for Setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the 400kV Doni Substation (at 220kV Voltage level) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and on Build Own Operate Basis. This WOS will carry Prostarm’s business in the field of battery energy storage system.

SWSOLAR:

SWSOLAR has received a Letter of Interest from a leading Private IPP for a BOS EPC package for development of a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC Solar PV Project along with 220/33 kV Pooling Substation in Rajasthan, India. Total value of the contract is approximately Rs 415 crore including O&M and taxes. The order is a testament to the strong execution capabilities, and the company continues to build on gross order inflows which have exceeded Rs 2,400 crore this year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank:

According to media reports, Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is set to sell a 1.65% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank through a block deal worth Rs 6,166 crore. The shares are being offered at a floor price of Rs 1,880 per share, representing a discount of about 4.1% to the last close on the National Stock Exchange. Reports indicate that the Japanese bank is reportedly looking to deploy the funds for its Yes Bank acquisition.