 Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations

Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations

During the first phase of expansion, the Chennai-based company plans to set up 8-10 emerging business branches in Tier II and III towns in Karnataka, a press release said here on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chennai: Sundaram Home Finance has made its foray into Karnataka market and aims to make disbursements of Rs 60 crore during the first year of its operations, under the Emerging Business segment in the state.

During the first phase of expansion, the Chennai-based company plans to set up 8-10 emerging business branches in Tier II and III towns in Karnataka, a press release said here on Tuesday.Sundaram Home Finance is a subsidiary of the non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd.

Read Also
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities...
article-image

The company has over 50 branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh under the Emerging Business segment. Last year, the company disbursed Rs 200 crore under this category.The Emerging Business vertical of the company comprises small business loans of up to Rs 20 lakh and affordable housing finance, where the company offers loans up to Rs 40 lakh.

Commenting on the foray into Karnataka, company MD D Lakshminarayanan said, "In line with our stated intent of expanding the Emerging Business outside Tamil Nadu, we have forayed into Karnataka and are hopeful of establishing a good presence in the Tier II and III towns in the state over the next 12-18 months."

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Mumbai Cop Toppling 2-Wheelers During Ganpati Visarjan; Netizens Slam ‘Unruly Act’
Viral Video Shows Mumbai Cop Toppling 2-Wheelers During Ganpati Visarjan; Netizens Slam ‘Unruly Act’
Domestic Gold & Silver Prices Surge To Record Highs, Tracking Global Rally In Precious Metals Amid US Dollar Weakness
Domestic Gold & Silver Prices Surge To Record Highs, Tracking Global Rally In Precious Metals Amid US Dollar Weakness
Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹20 crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 Watch Which Costs More Than Asia Cup Prize Money; Check Details
Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹20 crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 Watch Which Costs More Than Asia Cup Prize Money; Check Details
Rajasthan Institute Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill 2025 Passed In State Assembly
Rajasthan Institute Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill 2025 Passed In State Assembly

On the reasons behind entering the Karnataka market, he said, it has vast potential for affordable housing finance with the Government pushing this segment aggressively."We believe there will be a high demand for credit in the affordable housing segment and hope to tap into this growing opportunity," he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Domestic Gold & Silver Prices Surge To Record Highs, Tracking Global Rally In Precious Metals Amid...

Domestic Gold & Silver Prices Surge To Record Highs, Tracking Global Rally In Precious Metals Amid...

SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing

SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing

Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During...

Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During...

India’s Stock Market Stays Strong Despite US Tariffs, Know - How The Middle Class Is Powering...

India’s Stock Market Stays Strong Despite US Tariffs, Know - How The Middle Class Is Powering...

World Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform...

World Bank Group's Arm, International Finance Corporation, Commits ₹498 Crore To Transform...