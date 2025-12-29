India’s Capital Market Likely To Witness ₹4 Lakh Crore Capital Formation In 2026

India’s IPO market emerges as a global leader by deal volume, setting the stage for Rs 4 lakh crore capital formation in 2026 | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 29: India’s IPO market has entered a structurally stronger phase and emerged as the global leader by deal volume, poised to facilitate around Rs 4 lakh crore of capital formation in 2026, a report said on Monday.

Five-Year Transformation Of Equity Capital Markets

The report from Pantomath Capital said India’s equity capital markets transformed in 5 years till 2025 from a largely cyclical fund‑raising avenue into a deeper, more resilient platform for capital formation.

Mainboard IPOs Cross 100-Mark After Nearly Two Decades

The financial services firm noted a decisive inflection point for the IPO ecosystem after 2020, adding that mainboard IPOs surpassed 100 in 2025 for the first time since 2007.

India Leads Globally In IPO Deal Volumes

India led the world in number of IPOs in CY25 while ranking among the top three markets for IPO proceeds. Unlike markets driven by a handful of mega listings, India’s IPO activity showed continuity across issue sizes, with strong growth in the Rs 100–500 crore and Rs 1,000–2,000 crore segments, the report said.

Broad-Based Issuance Signals Sustained Capital Mobilisation

Issuance volumes rose sharply across mainboard and SME segments, signalling a shift from opportunistic listings to sustained capital mobilisation and broad‑based issuer participation.

Pantomath Capital Highlights Structural Maturity

“India’s IPO market today reflects structural maturity rather than cyclical exuberance. “The simultaneous rise in issuance volumes, average deal sizes, and institutional discipline indicate a durable capital-raising framework,” said Mahavir Lunawat, CMD, Pantomath Capital.

Rs 4 Trillion IPO Pipeline Expected In 2026

"As regulatory guardrails strengthen further, the pipeline visibility is encouraging, we expect over Rs 4 trillion worth of IPO pipeline in 2026, backed by strong domestic participation and selective global capital,” he added.

Retail And HNI Participation Widens Beyond Metros

Investor participation deepened geographically across India, with Mumbai accounting for approximately 37 per cent and 38 per cent of retail and HNI applications.

Growing Interest From Non-Metro Regions

Notable traction was seen from areas in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Mehsana. The report noted widening participation from emerging non‑metro contributors such as Bhilai, Kendrapara and Hisar.

Foreign Investors Add Global Credibility

Foreign portfolio investors also continued to add global credibility in 2025 through targeted involvement, supporting disciplined price discovery, the report noted.

