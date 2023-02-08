Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex gains 377 points, Nifty at 17862 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices end on a higher note, with Nifty at 17862.90.

The Sensex was up 377.75 points or 0.63% or 60663.79 and the Nifty was up 141.40 points or 0.80% and 17862.90.

About 1,954 shares advanced, 1451 shares declined, and 136 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, Bharati Airtel, Hero Moto Corp, and Axis Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

Almost all sectors ended in the green, with metals, pharma and IT gaining the most.



