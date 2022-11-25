Closing Bell: Indices end marginally up; Sensex closes up 20 points, Nifty up 28 points at 18512

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices closed flat, after opening marginally down in the morning.

The BSE Sensex ended up 20.96 points or 0.03% at 62293.64 and the Nifty closed up 28.65 points or 0.15% at 18512.75. About 2,029 shares advanced, 1,361 shares declined, and 126 shares were unchanged.

HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Coal India, and Reliance Industries were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Titan, and Britannia.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

The real estate sector gained 1%, while the auto, metal, and pharmaceutical indices all gained 0.5%.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.5% each

On November 24, the indices ended at record highs with the Sensex up 851 points at 62362.44 and Nifty was up 247 points to close at 18514.45, a 52-week high.