Opening Bell: Indices open flat; Sensex down 53 points, Nifty trading at 18467

On November 25, Indian markets began the day flat, with Nifty trading above 18,500 amid weak Asian markets. 62,327.88

The Sensex was down 53.53 points or 0.09% at 62219.15, and the Nifty was down 16.60 points or 0.09% at 18467.50. About 1,320 shares have advanced, 760 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

Larsen and Toubro, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Cipla.

On November 24, the Nifty 50 closed at 18,484 and now remains 120 points away from the 18,604 record high hit in the past.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark had climbed 91.62 points or 0.15 percent, to settle at 61510.58. The Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13 percent, to end at 18267.25.

Brent crude was trading 0.23 percent lower at USD 85.24 per barrel on the international oil market. Wall Street had ended higher on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 789.86 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.