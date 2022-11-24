e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCoal production rose 18% to 448 million tonnes in Oct

Coal production rose 18% to 448 million tonnes in Oct

The growth of dry fuel production from Coal India Ltd (CIL) was also more than 17 percent

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Total coal production stood at 448 million tonnes in October this year which is 18 percent higher than that of the corresponding period of 2021.

The growth of dry fuel production from Coal India Ltd (CIL) was also more than 17 percent.

According to official sources, the Coal Ministry is planning to build a 30 million tonnes stock at domestic coal-based plants by the end of this month.

This would help in augmenting the stock of thermal power plants to up to 45 million tonnes by March 31, 2023, they added.

Ministries of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Power, Railways and Coal are working together to promote transportation of coal through sea route, sources said further.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

So far transportation of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to Paradip by rail and thereafter to power plants on eastern coast is being made through rail-sea-rail route.

Government is promoting transportation of coal from coal mines in eastern parts of the country to power plants located on the western coast or northern parts of the country.

Accordingly, capacity of coal transportation to Paradip is being augmented, the sources further said.

Ministry of coal is closely monitoring issues related to production, transportation and quality of domestic dry fuel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Recession unlikely in APAC region in 2023: Moody's

Recession unlikely in APAC region in 2023: Moody's

Amazon to shut down edtech service Academy in India from Aug 2023

Amazon to shut down edtech service Academy in India from Aug 2023

Coal production rose 18% to 448 million tonnes in Oct

Coal production rose 18% to 448 million tonnes in Oct

FIS, financial services tech provider, to layoff ‘several thousand’ employees

FIS, financial services tech provider, to layoff ‘several thousand’ employees

International FTX collateral crashes down to $8 billion as CEO 'froze up in face of pressure'

International FTX collateral crashes down to $8 billion as CEO 'froze up in face of pressure'