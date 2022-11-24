Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices were almost stable on November 24 in major cities.

Petrol prices in Mumbai have been turning more volatile, as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. Todays petrol price in Mumbai is ₹ 106.31 (24th November 2022)

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country, depending on state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the other two public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

The shares of Indian Oil closed 0.1% lower at 69.9 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/liter, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Both benchmarks closed on November 18 at their lowest since September 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and WTI down 10 percent.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.