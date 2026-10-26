City Pulse Multiventures Q2 FY27 Earnings: Revenue Surges To ₹1,613.75 Crore, Net Profit At ₹23.49 Crore

City Pulse Multiventures |

Mumbai: City Pulse Multiventures Ltd announced on 26 October 2026 that its revenue from operations for the half-year ended 30 September 2026 increased to ₹1,613.75 crore. This is a significant rise compared to ₹2.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Financial Performance

The company's net profit after tax rose to ₹23.49 crore for the half-year ended 30 September 2026. In the corresponding period last year, the net profit was ₹99.02 lakh.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the period increased to ₹31.74 crore, up from ₹1.34 crore in the corresponding previous period. Total expenses for the six months stood at ₹1,582.01 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the half-year ended 30 September 2026 were ₹21.31. This compares to an EPS of ₹0.93 in the previous corresponding period.

Asset and Equity Growth

As of 30 September 2026, the company's total assets were ₹146.08 crore, an increase from ₹101.68 crore reported on 31 March 2026. Shareholders' funds grew to ₹130.11 crore from ₹93.76 crore at the end of the previous financial year.

Har Ghar Cinema Ghar Initiative

City Pulse Multiventures plans to launch its “Har Ghar Cinema Ghar” initiative to open 100 miniplex screens across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. The company targets opening 25-30 miniplex screens in East India as part of this initiative.

Business Strategy

The company's recent subsidiary acquisitions are expected to support business expansion and revenue diversification. City Pulse Multiventures aims to leverage synergies across its subsidiaries to improve operational efficiencies.

Board Approval

The unaudited consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23 October 2026. The results were prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and SEBI requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.