Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 Net Profit Falls 28.6% To Rs 221 Crore, Revenue Rises 4.5% Despite Higher Expenses

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited reported a 28.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit to Rs 221 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with the preceding June quarter. Higher operating expenses and a sharp fall in other income affected profitability despite revenue growth.

Revenue Rises, Profitability Declines

According to the company's stock exchange filing, revenue from operations increased 4.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 483.81 crore. However, operating profit margin slipped marginally to 55.4 per cent from 55.6 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Employee expenses rose 8.5 per cent during the quarter, while other income declined nearly 74 per cent. Operating profit increased approximately 4 per cent.

Assets Under Management Reach Rs 4.42 Lakh Crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) increased 3.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 4.42 lakh crore. However, this growth remained below the mutual fund industry's 5 per cent expansion. The company's overall mutual fund market share declined 10 basis points to 5.7 per cent.

Equity AUM Records Growth

Equity assets under management grew 5.3 per cent during the September quarter. Despite this increase, equity market share declined 5 basis points to 3.9 per cent. Equity investments accounted for 47.4 per cent of total mutual fund assets, increasing 90 basis points sequentially.

SIP Registrations Show Strong Momentum

New Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations increased significantly to 7.05 lakh from 5.47 lakh in the previous quarter. The improvement reflected continued retail investor participation, although SIP contributions remained below Q4 FY26 levels.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Share Price

Following the Q2 FY27 earnings announcement, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares witnessed volatility. The stock initially declined nearly 7 per cent before recovering some losses. At the time of reporting, shares were trading 1.6 per cent lower at Rs 943.40 apiece.

Investors will monitor profitability, market share and asset growth in upcoming quarters.