SRF Q2 Net Profit Surges 31% To Rs 509 Crore, Company Approves Rs 600 Crore Investment For New Battery Foil Manufacturing Plant

SRF Limited |

Mumbai: SRF Limited on October 21, 2026, announced its consolidated net profit increased 31% to ₹509 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, compared to ₹388 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 35% to ₹4,904 crore from ₹3,640 crore.

Operational Earnings

The company's operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 26% to ₹816 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹650 crore in the prior year period. For the first six months of FY27, SRF’s revenue increased 33% to ₹9,937 crore from ₹7,459 crore.

Half-Year Profit After Tax

The profit after tax for the first half of FY27 increased 55% to ₹1,268 crore, compared to ₹820 crore in the corresponding period last year. Ashish Bharat Ram, Chairman and Managing Director, said the businesses delivered a strong performance despite a volatile global environment.

New Aluminium Foil Facility

SRF's board has approved an investment of approximately ₹600 crore to establish a battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing facility in India. The facility will have a capacity of 12,000 metric tons per annum and will serve lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery applications.

Project Phasing and Completion

The investment is planned in two phases, each with an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. Phase I is expected to be completed by September 2028, with Phase II following by September 2030.

Segment Performance

The Chemicals Business saw a 25% increase in revenue to ₹2,079 crore, with operating profit up 10% to ₹528 crore. The Performance Films & Foil Business revenue increased 51% to ₹2,122 crore, while its operating profit rose 73% to ₹206 crore.

Technical Textiles and Other Businesses

The Technical Textiles Business reported a 25% rise in revenue to ₹595 crore, with operating profit increasing 71% to ₹72 crore. Other Businesses recorded an 18% increase in segment revenue to ₹107 crore, and operating profit grew 29% to ₹10 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.