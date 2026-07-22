SRF Q1 Net Profit Rises 30% To ₹758.87 Crore, Revenue Jumps To ₹5,033.26 Crore

SRF’s Q1 FY27 net profit rose 30 percent to Rs 758.87 crore. |

Mumbai: SRF Limited reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 758.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an increase from Rs 582.02 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 5,067.17 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 3,847.74 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 reached Rs 5,033.26 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 3,818.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This marks a significant increase in the company's operational earnings year-on-year.

Expense Management

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were Rs 4,088.02 crore, an increase from Rs 3,271.92 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 2,626.20 crore, while employee benefits expense amounted to Rs 318.68 crore.

Segmental Highlights

The Chemicals Business (CB) reported segment revenue of Rs 2,314.86 crore, while the Technical Textiles Business (TTB) contributed Rs 596.84 crore. The Performance Films & Foil Business (PFB) recorded revenue of Rs 2,016.69 crore for the quarter.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter was Rs 979.15 crore, up from Rs 575.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company accounted for current tax expense of Rs 172.40 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 25.60, higher than Rs 14.58 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also mirrored this increase at Rs 25.60.

Interim Dividend Declared

The board of directors approved a first interim dividend of Rs 5.00 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for FY 2026-27. This aggregates to Rs 148.21 crore, the company said.

Labour Code Impact

An exceptional item related to a one-time impact of new Labour Codes resulted in Rs 11.71 crore being recognised in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. For the year ended 31 March 2026, this impact was Rs 84.95 crore, as per the company's consolidated statement.

Tax Adjustment

During the year ended 31 March 2026, SRF received a favourable Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order for assessment years 2011-12 and 2013-14. This led to a write-back of tax provisions amounting to Rs 99.12 crore. The company will continue to reassess its uncertain tax positions, it said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.