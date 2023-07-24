SRF Revenue Falls 14% To ₹3,338 Cr In Q1FY24

SRF Revenue Falls14% To ₹3,338 Cr In Q1FY24 |

SRF Limited, a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates on Staurday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company’s unaudited results were approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on Saturday.

Consolidated Q1FY24 Financials

The consolidated revenue of the company declined 14% from ₹3,895 crore to ₹3,338 crore in Q1FY24 when compared with Corresponding Period Last Year (CPLY). The company’s Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) decreased 37% from ₹938 crore to ₹595 crore in Q1FY24 when compared with CPLY.

The company’s Profit after Tax (PAT) decreased 41% from ₹608 crore to ₹359 crore in Q1FY24 when compared with CPLY.

“While we have seen a significant drop in our profits, a large portion is attributable to the expected downcycle of the Packaging Films Business. This is expected to continue for the medium-term. The Specialty Chemicals Business has performed as per our expectations with growth over last year," said Ashish Bharat Ram, Chairman and Managing Director.

Consolidated Q1FY24 Segment Results

The Chemicals Business reported a decline of 4% in its segment revenue from ₹1,722 crore to ₹1,661 crore during Q1FY24 over CPLY. The operating profit of the Chemicals Business decreased 12% from ₹520 crore to ₹460 crore in Q1FY24 over CPLY. During the quarter, the Specialty Chemicals Business performed well despite weak global demand and ongoing inventory rationalization.

The performance of the Fluorochemicals Business was impacted due to mild summers in India, resulting in sluggish demand for refrigerant gases. In addition, stagnant pharmaceuticals and agrochemical industries adversely impacted the demand for some industrial chemicals.

The Packaging Films Business reported a decline of 27% in its segment revenue from ₹1,496 crore to ₹1,095 crore during Q1FY24 when compared with CPLY. The operating profit of the Packaging Films Business decreased 83% from ₹295 crore to ₹51 crore in Q1FY24 over CPLY. During the quarter, the Business faced headwinds on account of significant supply addition in the BOPET and BOPP film segments and global economic slowdown.

The Technical Textiles Business reported a decline of 19% in its segment revenue from ₹571 crore to ₹465 crore during Q1FY24 over CPLY. The operating profit of the Technical Textiles Business decreased 48% from ₹116 crore to ₹61 crore in Q1FY24 over CPLY. The results of the Technical Textiles Business were impacted, largely on account of margin correction with some Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric (NTCF) customers.

Read Also Dhar: Nalchha hospital inspected after SRF Foundation decides to develop it

The Other Businesses reported an increase of 12% in its segment revenue from ₹106 crore to ₹119 crore in Q1FY24 when compared with CPLY. The operating profit of the Other Businesses increased 243% from ₹7 crore to ₹23 crore in Q1FY24 over CPLY. Both the Coated and Laminated Fabrics Business performed well in a difficult external environment.

Capex

The Board has approved a project to expand the capacity of Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (AHCL) that finds application in pharma intermediates at Dahej at a projected cost of ₹16.08 crore.

Interim Dividend

In the meeting of the board of directors, an interim dividend at the rate of 36 percent, amounting to ₹3.60 per share was approved.

SRF Limited shares

The shares of SRF Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹2,142, down by 3.20 percent.