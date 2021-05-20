Ashish Bharat Ram, MD of SRF, joins Havells India’s board of directors

Ashish Bharat Ram, who took over as Managing Director (MD) of SRF in January 2007, has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) on the Board of Directors of Havells. He joined the board from May 20 (today), said the company in its regulatory filing.

The company said, “The Board also recommends to the Shareholders, the appointment of Ashish Bharat Ram as an Independent Director for a first term of five years from the date of forthcoming AGM upto the date of AGM to be held in the calendar year 2026.”

Under Ram leadership, SRF Ltd. has grown into a major global conglomerate with operations in four countries across India, Thailand, Hungary and South Africa.

Today, its businesses cover a diverse portfolio of Technical Textiles, Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, and Packaging Films and command a market leadership position, both in India and overseas.

Prior to joining SRF Ltd. in 1994, he had successful stints at American Express Bank, Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan, and DCM Toyota handling a variety of functions that included Sales, Strategy, Marketing, TQM, among others.

He has been studying the dynamics of family businesses for a while now and regularly speaks on the subject at Indian and global platforms.

He has also authored articles on subjects related to India’s economic scenario and entrepreneurship in leading publications. Shri Ashish Bharat Ram has been the Regional Chair for South Asia for the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and is an active member of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA from The Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.