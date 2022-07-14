Dhar: Nalchha hospital inspected after SRF Foundation decides to develop it

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Pithampur's Scaled Rural Education Programme (SRF) Foundation has adopted the hospital of Nalchha recently to develop it into a model one. An inspection of the hospital was carried out by collector Dr Pankaj Jain and SRF Foundation director Suresh Reddy on Thursday.

While discussing the condition of the hospital with CHMO Dr Raghuvanshi and BMO Dr Arora, Collector said SRF needs to understand the needs of the hospital. Thus he guided the hospital staff to make SRF officials aware of the facilities and resources available and inform the foundation about its needs.

He instructed for the better management of patient flow and advised that special care be taken of pregnant ladies.

The primary health centre Nalcha has been adopted and selected to be developed as a model primary health centre under the Swasthya programme by the Foundation.

According to director Reddy, in the last year, 15 government schools of Nalchha and Dhar development blocks have been selected and developed as model schools by the Foundation. Now it is time for hospitals.