Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Marks 10 Years of Samriddhi, Launches Nationwide Distribution On Vande Bharat Trains

From Left to Right - Mr. Sidharth Damani, Head – Investor Education & Distribution Development, ABSL AMC, Mr. Manoj Kumar, Whole Time Member, SEBI, and Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, ABSL AMC. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. marked a decade of its investor education magazine Samriddhi with a special event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, taking its financial literacy initiative directly to passengers travelling on India’s premium Vande Bharat trains.

The ceremony was held onboard the CSMT–Solapur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22225), where the company celebrated the magazine’s 10-year journey of educating investors about financial planning and mutual fund investments.

As part of the initiative, copies of Samriddhi were distributed to passengers on the train. The activity marks the start of a broader campaign to place the investor education magazine on Vande Bharat trains operating across 10 cities in India.

The event was attended by Mr. Manoj Kumar, Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), highlighting the regulator’s continued support for financial awareness initiatives.

Senior leaders from Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC were also present, including Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of the company, and Mr. Sidharth Damani, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development.

During the ceremony, the dignitaries personally distributed the Samriddhi magazine to passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat train. The publication focuses on helping individuals better understand investment basics, financial planning, and the importance of disciplined investing.

By bringing the magazine to railway passengers, the company aims to reach a wider audience and encourage more people to learn about responsible investing.

With the nationwide rollout planned across Vande Bharat trains in multiple cities, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hopes the initiative will strengthen investor awareness and help more individuals take informed decisions about their financial future.